New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – Music News

Mahalia Jackson appeared at the very first edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in 1970. Duke Ellington also appeared at the event, and both discovered a local brass band leading the crowd: Eureka Brass Band. Mahalia was handed a microphone, and she sang along with the band and joined the parade…

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival was born!

2025 will be the 52nd annual celebration and runs from April 24 – May 4 with amazing performers:

Pearl Jam, Lenny Kravitz, John Fogerty, Cheap Trick, Gladys Knight, Harry Connick Jr., Diana Krall, Dave Matthews Band, Santana, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Rickie Lee Jones, Patti LaBelle, and many more….

Single-Day tickets, Weekend passes, and VIP packages are on sale now!

