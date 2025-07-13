NN North Sea Jazz Festival 2025 in Rotterdam – Music News







By Karen Beishuizen

The North Sea Jazz Festival is a festival held annually on the second weekend of July in the Netherlands at the Ahoy venue.

In 1976 the first edition of the festival took place: six stages, thirty hours of music, and 300 performances drew over 9000 visitors. Acts included Count Basie, James Brown, Miles Davis, Billy Eckstine, Stan Getz, Dizzy Gillespie, James Taylor, Benny Goodman, and Sarah Vaughan among others.

The 2025 will run from Friday 11 July – Sunday 13 July 2025:

Branford Marsalis Quartet, Herbie Hancock, Jerron Paxton, Julian Lage, Madeleine Peyroux, Mary J. Blige, Joe Bonamassa, Lee Ritenour, Lionel Hampton Big Band, Maxwell, Terri Lyne Carrington, Diana Ross, Jacob Collier, Lady Blackbird, Norah Jones, and many more will perform in Rotterdam!

