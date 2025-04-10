





By Karen Beishuizen

“Disney100: the Exhibition” will take up residence at Paris Expo – Porte de Versailles from 10 April 2025, celebrating 100 years of creativity from The World Disney Company.

A unique experience immersing visitors in the fairytale world of Walt Disney, from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” to “Peter Pan”, not forgetting “The Little Mermaid”, “Ratatouille” and “Mary Poppins”, as well as the creative universe of Pixar, Marvel and “Star Wars”.

Immersive galleries, interactive animations and almost 250 objects, accessories and iconic costumes are brought together for the occasion.

Open from 10am to 6pm. Closed on Mondays except during holidays.

Exhibition opens on 10 April and runs till 5 October 2025.

For more information visit the website: HERE

