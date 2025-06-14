Legendary Grammy Winner Melissa Manchester In FIFTY THREADS: AN ARTIST’S JOURNEY June 12-14, 2025 at 54 BELOW, BROADWAY’S SUPPER CLUB







www.54Below.org

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Melissa Manchester in Fifty Threads: An Artist’s Journey on June 12th-June 14th, 2025 at 7pm. Melissa is reflecting on her five-decade career, celebrating her more than 20 albums, and sharing stories along the way. A native New Yorker, Melissa holds the distinction of being the first singer ever to have two Academy Award-nominated songs in the same year (“Through The Eyes Of Love” from Ice Castles and “I’ll Never Say Goodbye” from The Promise) and to perform them both in the same Oscar telecast.

Melissa was most recently seen in the national tour of Funny Girl as Mrs. Brice. The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle revealed the 2024 season award finalists and special honorees which included Melissa Manchester for her outstanding featured performance at Center Theatre Group (Ahmanson Theatre) and Segerstrom Hall. The show is running through Spring 2025 — you can catch her in a city near you - HERE.

Melissa has composed music for the animated features The Great Mouse Detective and Lady and The Tramp II, the sequel to the Disney classic. In addition to composing the scores for the theatrical musicals I Sent a Letter To My Love and Sweet Potato Queens, Melissa also co-wrote the radio mainstays “Midnight Blue,” “Come In From The Rain,” and “Whenever I Call You Friend.”

Melissa Manchester in Fifty Threads: An Artist’s Journey plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 12th-14th, 2025. Cover charges are $68 (includes $8 in fees) – $79 (includes $9 in fees.) VIP Seating is $101 (included $10.50 in fees). Premiums are $128.50 (includes $13.50 in fees) – $134 (includes $14 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT MELISSA MANCHESTER

In 1980, Melissa Manchester became the first recording artist in the history of the Academy Awards to have two nominated movie themes in a single year – “Through the Eyes of Love” from Ice Castles and “I’ll Never Say Goodbye” from The Promise - and to perform them both on the Oscar telecast. Manchester created the role of Maddy, the title character’s mother, on the NBC hit TV series Blossom. She was nominated for a GRAMMY for “Don’t Cry Out Loud” in 1980 and she won the GRAMMY Award for Best Female Vocalist in 1982 singing “You Should Hear How She Talks About You.”

Manchester has celebrated her tenure as Artist In Residence at Citrus College with the release of her albums, You Gotta Love The Life, The Fellas - a tribute to the iconic male singers who set the platinum standard for pop music – and now, her golden anniversary offering, RE:VIEW. In 2021, Manchester was inducted into the Great American Songbook Foundation’s Hall of Fame and she is a recipient of the NARAS Board of Governors Award.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt