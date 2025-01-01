The Youngbloods Singer Jesse Colin Young and the Voice Behind GET TOGETHER Dead at 83 – Music News







By Karen Beishuizen

The Youngbloods were formed in the mid-1960s by Jesse Colin Young, Jerry Corbitt, Lowell Levinger and Joe Bauer. Their version of “Get Together” landed Young’s place in musical history.

It became the defining song of peace and love. Jesse Colin Young was born in 1941 in Queens, New York. His stage name was inspired by outlaws Jesse James and Cole Younger and Formula One innovator Colin Chapman.

After The Youngbloods broke up in 1972, Young started a solo career with more than 15 albums releases. His final album was in 2020: “Highway Troubadour”.

Jesse Colin Young is survived by his wife Connie, son Tristan and daughter Jazzie and two children from his first marriage, Juli and Cheyenne.

RSR sends our condolences to the Young Family in their time of grief.

