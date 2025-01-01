Wings Hauser, Actor in ‘Vice Squad’ and ‘A Soldier’s Story,’ Dies at 77 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Gerald Dwight Hauser was born in Hollywood on Dec. 12, 1947. His father, Dwight Hauser, was an actor and screenwriter who fell victim to the Hollywood Blacklist. Hauser’s first prominent role was in the CBS soap opera “The Young and the Restless” where he played Greg Foster in 1977. He had his movie breakthrough when he starred as a psychopath pimp known as Ramrod in “Vice Squad” (1982). Later, he played a racist U.S. Army officer in “A Soldier’s Story” (1984).

He died on Saturday 15 March at his home after a long battle with COPD. He is survived by his wife Cali Lili, daughter Bright and son Cole.

RSR sends our condolences to the Hauser Family in their time of grief.

