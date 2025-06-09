Anselm Kiefer: Where Have All the Flowers Gone
By Karen Beishuizen
Vincent van Gogh and Anselm Kiefer—two artistic titans separated by time but deeply connected through practice—are being brought together in an ambitious, two-venue show:
Van Gogh Museum & Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam
At the Van Gogh Museum, exhibits will include drawings Kiefer made on a trip from the Netherlands to Belgium and France as a teenager, retracing Van Gogh’s footsteps. There will also be works by Kiefer that directly respond to the Post-Impressionist.
The Stedelijk Museum is bringing out every Kiefer work in its collection for the first time: from films to well-known canvases like “Innenraum” which shows the mosaic room of the now-demolished New Reich Chancellery in Berlin, a symbol of Nazi dictatorship.
This special exhibition runs until 9 June 2025.
For more info and tickets visit the Van Gogh Museum’s website: HERE
Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt