Dangerously Modern: Australian Women Artists in Europe 1890-1940







By Karen Beishuizen

Art Gallery of South Australia, Adelaide, 24 May-7 September 2025

Art Gallery of New South Wales, Sydney, 11 October 2025 -1 February 2026

An exhibition celebrating 50 Australian women artists who were active in the development of European Modernism opens in Adelaide in May before travelling to Sydney in October.

Gladys Reynell and Margaret Preston sailed to Europe together in 1912, living in Paris, Brittany and London.

Dorrit Black and Grace Crowley studied under the French Cubist André Lhote in Paris, and both also spent time with another Cubist, Albert Gleizes, who had an artist colony in the south-east of France.

More than 200 works of art have been selected for the exhibition, including paintings, prints, sculpture and ceramics.

For more info and tickets check the gallery’s website: HERE

