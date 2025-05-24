Cannes Film Festival 2025







By Karen Beishuizen

Where: Cannes, France

When: 13 – 24 May 2025

The 78th annual Cannes Film Festival will take place from 13 to 24 May 2025.

French actress Juliette Binoche will serve as jury president for the main competition.

French actor Laurent Lafitte will serve as host for the opening and closing ceremonies.

In 1955, the first Palme d’Or in the history of the Festival was awarded to Delbert Mann for his film “Marty”.

For the first time since its creation, the Palme d’or was awarded to a female director: New Zealand’s Jane Campion, for “The Piano” in 1993.

From the 53rd Festival, two versions of the Palme were made for the Best Actor and Best Actress prizes. The first winners were Björk (“Dancer in the Dark” by Lars von Trier) and Tony Leung Chiu-wai (“In the Mood for Love” by Wong Kar-wai).

Last year’s winners include: Anore (Best Film) and Jesse Plemons (Best Actor).

For more info and tickets, please visit the website:

