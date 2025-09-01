





By Karen Beishuizen

Where: Fondation Louis Vuitton, Paris, France

When: April 9 – September 1, 2025

“David Hockney, 25” celebrates the artist’s seven-decade career with over 400 works, making it his largest showcase to date. Spanning from 1955 to 2025, the exhibition occupies 11 museum rooms, featuring pieces from international institutions, private collections, and Hockney’s own studio.

A few of his master pieces are:

The Splash (1966)

A Bigger Splash (1967)

Mr. and Mrs. Clark and Percy (1971)

American Collectors (1968)

Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures) (1972)

Peter Getting Out of Nick’s Pool (1966)

