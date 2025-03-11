Q&A With Ukulele Virtuoso & Composer Taimane Gardner







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Taimane Gardner

Taimane Gardner is an American ukulele virtuoso and composer. She began playing the ukulele at the age of 5. In 2005, she released her first album “Loco Princess”. Her album “Life – The Art & Beauty of Being Human” was released in 2008. She has a new single out called “Serpentwined” and is touring Europe in May and June. Go check her out!

KB: You started playing the ukulele when you were only 5 years old. What inspired you to pick up this instrument?

Even before the ukulele I loved performing! I was putting on recitals and dance shows for my family and friends because it was so fun! I just loved being on stage. Once I received my ukulele at the age of 5, I remember playing in front of the mirror pretending to be a rockstar! Needless to say, that vision has always stuck with me.

KB: Why the ukulele and how difficult is it to play?

The ukulele is a very common instrument in Hawaii and every household had one when I was a child, similar to people having a guitar nearby. It is the instrument locals reach for, and is accessible for even little kids to try. The ukulele is not very hard to play. There are usually only 4 strings, and it’s a wonderful instrument to support while singing. It is also very mobile and easy to travel with, which is another reason why the ukulele is a great instrument to play.

KB: You were discovered by Don Ho at age 13: What does this man mean to you and what did he teach you?

Uncle Don took me under his wing as a young musician and opened my eyes to what it takes to put together a show, and introduced me to the Waikiki music industry. He watched over me and even stretched me as a performer by having me stay on stage to sing along with him, as well as tell some jokes. He was a wonderful mentor, and I appreciate being with him for 5 years until his passing. I still have shows sometimes at the Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel, and it’s nice to remember all the memories there.

KB: You can play anything on the ukulele but which genre is your favorite and why?

I enjoy playing classical and classic rock together because they are very similar melodically. Classical is very hard to play, so it constantly challenges me. I also love listening to classical ukulele. It’s a new way to listen to classical because it is rare to hear it on the ukulele. I will definitely be playing some at my shows.

KB: Are there any current artists you would love to collaborate with and why?

I would love to play with Santana. I love his music and vibe.

KB: You can make an album with 7 of your most favorite songs (not your own): which songs would you pick and why?

1 and 2. Toccata and Cello Suite No. 1 by Johann Sebastian Bach because both are challenging to play in different ways.

2. Requiem by Mozart because it’s so beautiful and I really should learn it.

3. Coconut Girl by Brother Noland is a local favorite classic in Hawaii. It’s a fun upbeat song.

4. E ala E: This is a Hawaiian Sunrise Chant by Dr. Pualani Kanahele that I’ve added music behind. It is a very spiritual feeling and I would love for people to feel this. I will be playing it at my shows in Europe.

5. When I Was Older by Billie Eilish is a moody modern song about a ghostly sailor and sirens.

6. Exit Music for a Film by Radiohead because it’s another haunting melody and was my favorite to play as a young 20 year old and was an inspiration to my songwriting.

7. Winter by Vivaldi. This song is incredibly challenging but would be fun to master.

KB: Your new single “Serpentwined”: what is it about?

During my 2024 summer residency at the Doris Duke Foundation’s Shangri La, I immersed myself in the mythology of Shahmaran, the fabled serpent queen of Indo-Iranian and Turkic folklore. As I summoned Shahmaran into the light of today, I recognized a seemingly innate connection with Kalamainu‘u, a Hawaiian mo‘o wahine (lizard woman) who also possesses supernatural powers. Though from distant worlds, the stories of Shahmaran and Kalamainu‘u are intertwined – bound by love, fractured by betrayal, and evoking timeless themes of devotion, heartbreak, and redemption.

KB: You are doing an European tour soon. How excited are you and why should people see you Live?

My Polynesian culture runs deep in my music as well as other genres, and the ukulele so happens to be the instrument I express through. I am bringing a Polynesian Dancer, as well as guitarist and cajon drummer to create a mythical and unique auditory experience. I love to dance while I play, so people will be able to see the music. I also love playing classical and classic rock medleys, so expect to hear familiar songs, but twisted together in unique ways!

Check out Taimane’s website: HERE

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt