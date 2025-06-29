Glastonbury 2025 Line Up To Date – Music News

RingSide Report

By Karen Beishuizen

When: 25 – 29 June 2025

Where: Worthy Farm, Glastonbury, England

Friday 27 June

The 1975, Alanis Morissette, Inhaler, Lola Young, Gracie Abrams, Busta Rhymes, En Vogue and more…

Saturday 28 June

Neil Young, John Fogerty, The Script, Deftones, Kaiser Chiefs, Scissor Sisters and more…

Sunday 29 June

Rod Stewart, Olivia Rodrigo, The Prodigy, Snow Patrol, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Shaboozey and more…

For more info and tickets, visit the website: HERE

