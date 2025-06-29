Glastonbury 2025 Line Up To Date – Music News
By Karen Beishuizen
When: 25 – 29 June 2025
Where: Worthy Farm, Glastonbury, England
Friday 27 June
The 1975, Alanis Morissette, Inhaler, Lola Young, Gracie Abrams, Busta Rhymes, En Vogue and more…
Saturday 28 June
Neil Young, John Fogerty, The Script, Deftones, Kaiser Chiefs, Scissor Sisters and more…
Sunday 29 June
Rod Stewart, Olivia Rodrigo, The Prodigy, Snow Patrol, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Shaboozey and more…
For more info and tickets, visit the website: HERE
