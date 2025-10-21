





By Karen Beishuizen

Where: Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum, Madrid, Spain

When: October 21, 2025 – January 25, 2026

Warhol, Pollock, and Other American Spaces brings together two of the 20th century’s most influential artists, Andy Warhol and Jackson Pollock. The exhibition delves into the fascinating connections between these two figures. With Warhol’s exploration of popular culture and Pollock’s abstract expressionism, this exhibition is heaven for art lovers!

For more info and tickets, visit the website: HERE

