Undefeated Super Middleweight Prospect Tommy Hyde a True Irish Road Warrior – Breaking Boxing News







In his 10 professional fights to date, undefeated Irish super middleweight prospect Tommy “The Governor” Hyde (10-0, 7 KOs), currently Down Under preparing for his April 11th fight in Australia, has chosen to fight only three times in his native Ireland because he enjoys traveling.

The 25-year-old Hyde will face Anuary Mlawa (8-2, 4 KOs), of Tanzania, in an eight-round fight on “SLB Fight Night,” presented by Sam LaBruna, at The Melbourne Pavilion. Hyde’s fans around the world will be able to watch his fight live on http://streems.com.au/.

Prior to flying from his hometown of Cork, Ireland to Australia, Hyde had racked up 47,064 round trip miles fighting in the United States: Greater Boston three times, as well as once apiece at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Redwood City, California, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Add another 10,827 round trip miles to Cork to Melbourne and back, Hyde is truly an Irish Road Warrior. And those nearly 60,000-plus miles don’t even include additional miles he’s traveled to multiple training camps in the United States and United Kingdom.

Why fight halfway around the world in Australia?

“I have a lot of friends living in Australia and we knew there was a huge Irish population,” Hyde explained. “So, we decided to get a fight and build a fan base here. As an amateur, I boxed all over the world in places like South Africa, Canada, America, and Russia, to name a few, but I never got an opportunity to fight in Australia. I’m very ex

Hyde competed in over 100 amateur matches. He was a 9-time National finalist, reached the quarterfinals of the World Junior Championships in 2015, won the 2019 Haringey Box Cup, and is a 3-time Celtic Box Cup gold medalist.

“Wherever you go in the world,” Hyde added, “you’re going to find an Irish bar because the Irish are everywhere. We support our own and not matter where I fight, I seem to get brilliant support from the local Irish people.

“I love to travel, and I love to fight, so to be able to do both in one trip is like hitting two birds with one stone. I’m getting so much valuable experience fighting all over the world and when I’m stepping up to the world stage, I think that will put me in good stead.”

Tommy’s father/manager, Gary Hyde, believes his son’s experiences fighting around the world will pay off in the not too distant future.

“I believe fighting away from home will stand to Tommy when he fights in bigger fights,” Gary claimed. “He is no stranger to the big shows as he has attended massive shows since he was nine years old. The brighter the lights, the better he will perform. He doesn’t fight with the added advantage of being in the home corner, which will also benefit him when he is in big fights.”

Tommy Hyde is the Irish Road Warrior!

