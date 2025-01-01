Jay North Star of Dennis the Menace TV Show (59-63) Dies at 73 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Jay North who played the lead in “Dennis the Menace”has died. He was 73.

Following a years-long battle with cancer, the actor died peacefully at his home last Sunday morning.

Born Aug. 3, 1951 in Hollywood, North was discovered after appearing on the Los Angeles children’s show “Cartoon Express”.

At age 6, North won a nationwide casting search for his breakout role in the CBS sitcom adaptation of Hank Ketcham’s comic strip.

This led to roles on several NBC shows and series like “Wanted: Dead or Alive”, “77 Sunset Strip”and “Colt 45”.

Over the years, North appeared in shows like “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.”, “The Lucy Show”, “My Three Sons”, “Lassie”, “General Hospital”.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to the North Family in their time of grief.

