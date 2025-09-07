





By Karen Beishuizen

When: runs till 7 September 2025

Where: Seattle Art Museum

Who: Ai Weiwei

Globally renowned artist Ai Weiwei is celebrated as a disruptor of artistic canons and a champion of free expression.

“Ai, Rebel: The Art and Activism of Ai Weiwei” shows the artistic strategies of his 40-year career for questioning forms of power.

The exhibition explores over 130 works created over four decades, from the 1980s to the 2020s.

For the first time in its 90-year history, Seattle Art Museum is presenting the work of one artist at all three of its locations at the same time:

Seattle Art Museum presents: Ai, Rebel: The Art and Activism of Ai Weiwei (till 7 September)

Seattle Asian Art Museum presents: Ai Weiwei: Water Lilies (March 19, 2025–March 15, 2026)

The Olympic Sculpture Park presents: Ai Weiwei: Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads (Bronze) (May 17, 2025–May 17, 2027)

For more information and tickets, visit the museum’s website: HERE

