





By Karen Beishuizen

Mel Novak, who played Stick in Bruce Lee’s “Game of Death”, died last Wednesday April 9, 2025. He was 90.

He was born in Pittsburgh to Serbian parents on June 16, 1934.

He starred in four films directed by Robert Clouse: “Black Belt Jones”, “The Ultimate Warrior”, “Enter the Dragon” and “Force: Five”.

Other movies he starred in are: “Tom Horn”, “Exit to Eden”, and “Dear God”.

Besides being an actor, he was also a minister who helped out in missions and prisons in Los Angeles.

His memoirs are being published later this year.

Novak is survived by 2 daughters and 2 grandchildren.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to the Novak Family in their time of grief.

