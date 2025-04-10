“First Blood” & “Weekend at Bernie’s” Director Ted Kotcheff Dead at 94 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Canadian trailblazer Ted Kotcheff who helmed movies like “First Blood”, “Weekend at Bernie’s” and “Fun With Dick and Jane” has died on April April 10, 2025. He was 94.

He was the executive producer for 13 seasons of the Dick Wolf series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”.

Other movies he directed include: “North Dallas Forty”, “Uncommon Valor”, “Life at the Top”, “Switching Channels”, and “Winter People”.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to the Kotcheff Family in their time of grief.

