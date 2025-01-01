“Upstairs, Downstairs” Actress Jean Marsh Dies at 90 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Beloved British actress Jean Marsh died on Sunday, 13 April. She was 90.

She played Rose, the household’s head parlor maid in “Upstairs, Downstairs” which Ms. Marsh also co-created.

Ms. Marsh took home the 1975 Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.

She also starred in movies like “Cleopatra”, “Frenzy” and “The Changeling”.

Jean Lyndsay Torren Marsh was born on July 1st, 1934, in London.

She has no immediate survivors. Her older sister, Yvonne Marsh, died in 2017.

