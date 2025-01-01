Beloved Host of ‘Tic-Tac-Dough’ and ‘Gambit,’Wink Martindale, Dies at 91 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Wink Martindale, the host of “Tic-Tac-Dough,” “Gambit” and “High Rollers,” died Tuesday 15 April. He was 91.

Martindale spent 74 years in the radio and television business, starting his career at 17.

DJ Dewey Phillips aired Elvis Presley’s debut record, “That’s All Right” for the first time. Martindale, who worked for the same radio station in Memphis, called Presley’s mother to invite the singer to the station for an interview. Elvis came and this goes in the records as his breakthrough moment.

In 1964, Martindale was offered his first hosting gig on the show “What’s This Song” with other shows to follow like “Gambit,” “Words and Music” and “Tic-Tac-Dough.”

Winston Conrad Martindale was born on Dec. 4, 1933, in Jackson.

He is survived by his wife Sandy, daughters, Lisa, Lyn and Laura; his sister, Geraldine; and his “honorary son,” Eric.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to the Martindale Family in their time of grief.

