San Francisco City Guides Tours: The Fairmont Hotel







By Karen Beishuizen

I did this tour myself in 2019 and loved it!

The guide has access to places within the hotel nobody else has: the rooftop, the Waikiki bar in the basement, bedrooms, conference rooms and you get to meet the very first concierge in America: Mr. Tom Wolfe!

When: Sign up on the website. There are several dates available.

Where: You meet in front of The Fairmont Hotel on Nob Hill.

The Fairmont Hotel was the fictional St. Gregory Hotel in the TV show “Hotel”! The Venetian Room at the hotel was where Tony Bennett first sang “I Left My Heart in San Francisco”in 1961.

If you are in the city by the bay and have a couple hours to spare, sign up for this tour!

For more info check out the website: HERE

