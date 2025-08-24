





By Karen Beishuizen

When: 9-24 August 2025

Where: Edinburgh, Scotland

Every August they present the largest public celebration of the written word in the world, bringing together over 500 events with the most exciting writers and thinkers on the planet to ignite imaginations, foster human connection, and challenge the status quo.

Authors, illustrators, poets, politicians, thinkers, prize-winners and rising stars appear in events every year at Edinburgh International Book Festival.

For more info and tickets, check out the website: HERE

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt