Beloved Pope Francis Passes Away at 88 – World News

By Karen Beishuizen

Papa is gone.

The first Pope I could really connect with. The first pope who was progressive, had a great sense of humor, was able to show sympathy and genuinely cared for people. The first pope from Latin America.

I sent him a London calendar once and he replied with a letter and signed picture.

Francis was not afraid to put people in their place or criticize world leaders.

Francis loved the Argentina Football Team and loved football in general.

I saw him once at The Vatican on 24 December 2013. It was his first Christmas Eve Mass and he did a great job.

Francis was a humble man and refused to live in the papal palace. “It was too posh and too luxurious” he said, so he chose to live in the Casa Santa Marta.

He chose the name Francis after the man with the birds, Francis of Assisi, a humble man himself.

Francis is gone and I can only hope that the next Pope will be as progressive, with the same sense of humor and with the same warmth as him.

I will miss this man.