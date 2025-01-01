KB’s Look Back at the 80’s Music Scene: Spandau Ballet







By Karen Beishuizen

Picture this:

London, England 1979

Gary Kemp and Steve Norman decided to form a band in October 1976. They were joined by Tony Hadley, John Keeble and Michael Ellison. The band was named Roots.

Michael Ellison left and the band changed their name to The Cut. Richard Miller took over on bass and another name change: The Makers.

In 1978 Gary’s brother Martin was brought in on bass and their final name change was a fact: Spandau Ballet.

Their debut album “Journeys to Gold”was certified gold in early 1981 with the hit singles “To Cut a Long Story Short” and “The Freeze”.

Their follow-up album “Diamond” was released in 1982. In March 1983 the road to stardom began with their third album “True”. The title song went to number 1 in the UK, US, Canada and Ireland. It was a top 5 hit in Holland, Australia, New Zealand and Spain.

The follow-up single, “Gold”, reached No. 2 in the UK and the top 5 in Belgium, Ireland and Spain.

Fourth album “Parade” was out in June 1984 and had the hit single: “Only When You Leave”.

In 1985 they performed at Wembley Stadium as part of Live Aid.

“Through the Barricades” was their fifth album released in 1986 and the title song was another success.

After a hiatus of 3 years they released their last album in 1989: “Heart Like a Sky” which was not successful.

The band broke up shortly afterwards to pursue other projects.

The band’s classic lineup:

Gary Kemp – guitar, synthesizer and backing vocals;

Martin Kemp – bass; vocalist

Tony Hadley – vocals

Steve Norman – saxophone

John Keeble – drums

Fast Forward to 2025:

Tony Hadley has released six solo albums so far and is still performing.

Gary Kemp has performed with his brother Martin in the gangster movie “The Krays”, released three solo albums and since 2018 he plays in the British rock band Nick Mason’s Sauceful of Secrets.

Martin Kemp starred with his brother Gary in the movie “The Krays”. In 1995 he took a break to recover from two brain tumors that were removed. He continued his career by playing Steve Owen in the soap series “Eastenders” (1998-2002). He is married to Shirlie who is one half of the 80s duo Pepsi & Shirlie.

Steve Norman lives on Ibiza, is involved in the music scene there and writes columns for the magazine Ibiza Now.

John Keeble plays drums in his own band I Play Rock.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt