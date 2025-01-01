KB’s Look Back at the 80’s Music Scene: The Del Fuegos







By Karen Beishuizen

Picture this:

Boston, Massachusetts 1980

Brothers Warren and Dan Zanes form a band and name it after the island of Tierra Del Fuego: The Del Fuegos.

Their debut album “The Longest Day” was released in 1984 but didn’t do well. This changed with their second album “Boston, Mass” with the hit singles “Don’t Run Wild” and “I Still Want You”.

Warren Zanes left the band after the third album “Stand Up” failed.

The band released a fourth album “Smoking in the Fields” in 1989 and broke up a year later.

Tom Petty was a fan and appeared on one of their songs and asked the band to open for him on one of his tours.

Rolling Stone Magazine named The Del Fuegos best new band in 1984.

Fast Forward to 2025:

Dan Zanes: He released a solo album in 1995. His neighborhood loved a cassette he did with children songs, so he recorded the music with his band Dan Zanes and Friends. The music became very popular as Disney Channel aired their videos. He received a Grammy Award in 2007 for his children album “Catch That Train”. These days he performs with his wife Claudia as the duo Dan & Claudia.

Warren Zanes: He is a New York Times bestselling author whose books include “Dusty in Memphis”, “Petty: The Biography”, and “Nebraska, Deliver Me from Nowhere”. He is also a Grammy nominated documentary producer, and a professor currently teaching at NYU.

