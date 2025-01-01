BBBCrew Coalition Podcast Set to Launch – A Bold New Voice in Political Discourse







#BBBCrew Coalition Podcast Release

NEXT WEEK –The #BBBCrew Coalition is proud to announce the upcoming premiere of the #BBBCrew Coalition Podcast, a bold, unfiltered political podcast hosted by “Bad” Brad Berkwitt and Krystle Kane. The podcast will be available exclusively on YouTube via the Ringside Report Web TV Channel.

With its first episode dropping within the next week, the #BBBCrew Coalition Podcast will spotlight political activism, engage with current issues, and feature interviews with #BBBCrew Coalition members, activists, and politicians committed to defending democracy and promoting justice.

Meet the Hosts

“Bad” Brad Berkwitt brings decades of experience as a Navy veteran, former boxing analyst, actor, author, and outspoken political activist. He is the founder and leader of the #BBBCrew Coalition, a movement dedicated to “moving humanity forward as democracy moves backward.” Brad is also the host of the popular “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show, where he interviews prominent figures across politics, music, and entertainment.

Krystle Kane, the Coalition’s Public Affairs Officer and Outreach Liaison, co-hosts with a powerful blend of lived experience and professional dedication. With a strong background in the nonprofit sector, special education, and mental health counseling—with a focus on addiction—Krystle is a tireless advocate for equity and progress. A seasoned political volunteer, she brings a compassionate and sharp lens to political dialogue.

A Platform for Progress

The #BBBCrew Coalition Podcast aims to inform, empower, and engage listeners who are passionate about politics and change. Whether through compelling interviews or hard-hitting commentary, the podcast provides a platform for voices that refuse to be silenced.

Where to Listen

The podcast will be streamed on YouTube via the Ringside Report Web TV Channel, hosted on “Bad” Brad Berkwitt’s official YouTube platform. Future audio and video streaming options will be announced soon.

Follow and Connect

YouTube: Ringside Report Web TV Channel

“Bad” Brad Berkwitt’s Website: https://badbradberkwitt.com

TikTok: @badbrad2024 (“Bad” Brad), @resist.like.you.mean.it (Krystle)

Contact: ringsidereport2014@gmail.com

About the #BBBCrew Coalition

The #BBBCrew Coalition is a grassroots political movement built to amplify truth, protect democracy, and demand accountability from those in power. With a network of passionate activists, the Coalition continues to be a powerful force for progressive change.

