“I Kissed A Girl” and “Supermodel” singer Jill Sobule Dies at 66 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Jill Sobule, best known for her songs “I Kissed a Girl” and “Supermodel,” has died in a house fire on May 1. She was 66.

Sobule released her debut album “Things Here Are Different” in 1990. It was produced by Todd Rundgren.

Her self-titled second album in 1995, featured the hit song “I Kissed a Girl,” the first gay-themed song to make the Top 20 and “Supermodel,” which appeared that year in the movie “Clueless”.

She composed music for film and television and acted and performed her music in the 2004 movie “Mind the Gap”.

Jill Sobule was born Jan. 16, 1959, in Denver.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to the Sobule Family in their time of grief.

