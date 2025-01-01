Beloved ‘Laugh-In’ Comedian Ruth Buzzi Dead at 88 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Ruth Buzzi, one of the stars of the 1960s TV comedy series Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, died May 1 from Alzheimer’s disease. She was 88.

She appeared in every episode of the show that ran for five seasons, playing Gladys Ormphby, Flicker Farkle, and Doris Swizzler.

She won a Golden Globe and received five Emmy nominations for the show on NBC.

In 1993, Buzzi joined “Sesame Street” as shopkeeper Ruthie and also had a recurring role on “That Girl” as Marlo Thomas’ friend Margie.

She was born on July 24, 1936, in Westerly, Rhode Island.

Ruth Buzzi is survived by her husband Ken Perkins.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to the Buzzi Family in their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt