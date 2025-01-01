Q&A with Tom Scott







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Tom Scott

Tom Scott is a saxophonist, composer, and arranger. He was a member of The Blues Brothers and L.A. Express. He wrote the theme song for “Starsky and Hutch”. He played the theme “I Still Can’t Sleep” in the movie “Taxi Driver”. His 33 solo recordings have earned him 13 Grammy nominations and 3 Grammy awards. Check out Tom Scott’s Podcast Express and his radio show “Hang Time with Tom Scott” and go see him Live!

KB: What’s the biggest news for you over the past 2 years?

The biggest news is that, at 76 years old, I continue to be extremely active as a musician, composer, arranger, jazz DJ and podcaster. I just made a guest appearance at Coachella with the band Mike Snow (great fun!). I still get up each morning looking forward to whatever project awaits me.

KB: Tom Scott’s Podcast Express: You had some amazing guests in the past. Which guest Top 5 is still on your wish list?

I started doing the podcast during Covid and quickly discovered I enjoyed doing the research and being well-prepared for each guest. I love guests that have passion for their work, regardless of their chosen career path. On my current ‘to do’ list is historian Doug Brinkley, “Bosch” star Titus Welliver, author and commentator John Avlon, and musician Michael McDonald.

KB: Your radio show “Hang Time with Tom Scott: What is the story behind it and what’s it about?

“Hang Time” is a one-hour show (every Tuesday night at 9PM Pacific time) on KJAZZ-FM – and streaming on their website. We’re about to complete our 200th show. I owe a lot to my producer Joe Vella in Connecticut, who has access to a vast amount of jazz and jazz-inspired music. We love tracks that are lesser-known–both ‘classic’ and contemporary–and not necessarily jazz in the strictest sense. For example, we have played several Motown tracks–minus the lead vocal. Those sidemen (known as the Funk Brothers) came from jazz clubs in and around Detroit. That jazz sensibility accounts for much of the reason those Motown hits are so great.

KB: People who want to start playing saxophone: what is the best way to learn and which instrument do you recommend?

I always say if you want to play saxophone, start with the clarinet. If you can learn to play it well, the saxophone will be so much easier. If you can, find a reputable teacher in your area. The internet has valuable tips for playing the saxophone AND gives you free access to virtually all the greatest saxophone players. Listen to them–I literally copied solos by Benny Goodman & Buddy DeFranco (clarinet), Cannonball Adderley, Art Pepper & Paul Desmond (alto sax), John Coltrane, Stan Getz, & Stanley Turrentine (tenor sax), and Gerry Mulligan (baritone sax). Jazz is a language just like any other, with a long tradition. Learn phrases, then sentences, then paragraphs, and so on.

KB: You compose theme songs for TV shows and movies. When do you know you did well?

When you compose music for television or film, your job is to help the director (or producer) realize their vision through music. If your compositions satisfy that requirement, you have, by definition, “done a good job”.

KB: You had 2 gigs at The Baked Potato with The L.A. Express. Who do you play with currently?

In the early seventies I led the Tuesday night band at the Baked Potato. We initially played straight-ahead jazz but later transitioned into a style best described as ‘funk jazz’. It became so popular with the audience we expanded that repertoire and the “L.A. Express” was born. I still love playing that music, it’s fun and accessible. My current band is a joy to work with–Mitch Forman on keyboard, Grant Geissman on guitar, Chris Colangelo on bass and Gary Novak on drums.

KB: What have you not done in your long career so far but still would love to do and why?

In all honesty I can’t think of a thing–I’ve been so extraordinarily fortunate. I simply look forward to doing the best job I can with whatever project comes my way.

Check out Tom’s website for touring, podcast, radio show: HERE

