Walking Tall & James Bond Actor Joe Don Baker Dies at 89 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Actor Joe Don Baker, who starred in “Walking Tall” as Sheriff Buford Pusser, died on 7 May. He was 89.

One of his early roles was as Steve McQueen’s younger brother in the 1972 movie “Junior Bonner”, followed by a sadistic mob hitman in the 1973 movie “Charley Varrick, starring Walter Matthau.

He played the good guy and the bad guy in various James Bond movies: “The Living Daylights”, “GoldenEye” and “Tomorrow Never Dies”.

Joe Don Baker was born on 12 February, 1936, in Groesbeck, Texas.

He is survived by family living in his Texas hometown.

Ringside Report sends our condolences tot the Baker Family in their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt