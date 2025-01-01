Oscar Winning Director of “Kramer vs. Kramer” Robert Benton Dead at 92 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Three-time Oscar-winning director Robert Benton, who helmed the 1979 best picture Oscar winner “Kramer vs. Kramer” died on 11 May in Manhattan. He was 92.

He started out as an art director at Esquire magazine where he met David Newman. Together they wrote the screenplay for the 1967 movie “Bonnie and Clyde” which earned them both an Oscar nomination. Other scripts they wrote were “There Was a Crooked Man”, “What’s Up, Doc?” and “Superman”.

In 1979 Benton directed “Kramer vs. Kramer” with Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep. It received eight Oscar nominations

and won in five categories: Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for him, Best Picture for Stanley Jaffe, Best Supporting Actress for Meryl Streep and Best Actor for Dustin Hoffman.

Five years later he directed Sally Field in “Places in the Heart” which received seven Oscar nominations and won for Best Actress and Best Original Screenplay: Benton’s third Oscar!

Other movies he directed were: “Billy Bathgate”, “Nobody’s Fool”, “The Human Stain”, “The Ice Harvest”, and his final movie “Feast of Love”.

Robert Douglas Benton was born on 29 September, 1932 in Waxahachie, Texas.

He is survived by his son John.

Ringside Report sends our condolences tot he Benton Family in their time of grief.

