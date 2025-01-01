“It Came From Outer Space” Actress Kathleen Hughes Dies at 96 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Kathleen Hughes who played the shocked blonde in the 1953 sci-fi movie “It Came From Outer Space” died on 19 May. She was 96.

The still picture of her screaming with her hands in the air from that movie, appeared on birthday cards and advertising campaigns. It was an instant success.

She was born Elizabeth Margaret von Gerkan in Los Angeles and the niece of playwright F. Hugh Herbert.

She is survived by her daughter Angie, and sons Michael and John.

Ringside Report sends our condolences tot he Hughes Family in their time of grief.

