Beloved Actor George Wendt, Norm in “Cheers” Dead at 76 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Norm Peterson is gone. George Wendt, who played the lovable barfly in “Cheers” died on 20 May. He was 76.

The role earned him six consecutive Emmy nominations in the supporting actor category on the beloved show. Norm’s trademark was entering with the words “Afternoon everybody” with the whole bar shouting “Norm!”. He appeared in every of the 273 episodes during the 11-season run.

After the series ended, Wendt got his own sitcom “The George Wendt Show” but this was cancelled after just one month.

He was a regular on “Saturday Night Live” and loved being part of Chicago Superfans sketches.

His TV guest appearances after “Cheers” is immense: “Hot in Cleveland”, “The Twilight Zone”, “Columbo”, “George Lopez”, “Fresh Off the Boat”, and many more…

George Wendt was born on 17 October 1948 in Chicago.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Ringside Report sends our condolences tot he Wendt Family in their time of grief.

