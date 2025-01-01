Cinematographer Billy Williams, “Gandhi”, “On Golden Pond”, Dies at 96 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Oscar winning British cinematographer Billy Williams died on 21 May. He was 96.

He won the Oscar for “Gandhi”, and was also nominated for “Women in Love” and “On Golden Pond”.

Other movies he helmed as director of photography were “The Wind and the Lion”, “The Exorcist”, “Going in Style”, “Suspect”, and “Sunday Bloody Sunday”.

Billy Williams was born on 3 June, 1929 in Walthamstow, London. He served as a photographer with the Royal Air Force fort wo years.

Ringside Report sends our condolences tot he Williams Family in their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt