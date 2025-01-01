The Story Of… The Record Café In Bradford, UK







Exclusive Interview with Owner Keith Wildman

By Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of The Record Café

Imagine a record shop where you can buy a Pink Floyd record, drink a beer and eat Spanish food? Look no further because a place like that exists! Go to Bradford, UK and step inside The Record Café: a cosy space with beers from all over the world, Spanish charcuterie and Jamon Iberico, and a great selection of new music and reissues. So if you are in the Bradford area, you know where to go!

KB: Describe tot he RSR readers when and by who The Record Café was founded?

The Record Café was founded by Keith Wildman in 2014 and opened in November that year.

KB: What inspired the idea of a record shop with a café?

It was about bringing together the best of food, music and beer. Being able to browse records, or pick up the latest new album from your favorite band, or discover something new, whilst having a drink or something to eat just felt like it needed to be done!

KB: What kind of records do you sell? What genres?

All our records are new release and reissues. It’s a collection of classic ‘must own’ albums and new music from new bands that excite us. So everything from Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” to Wet Leg, Pink Floyd to Pale Blue Eyes.

KB: What are four cask ales and seven keg lines served in the bar?

We have an ever-changing range of beers on the bar on cask and keg. We try and mix local and Yorkshire breweries like Northern Monk, Wishbone and North Riding and UK breweries like Verdant, The Kernel and Pastore with the more harder to find European and world beers from the likes of Nerd, Fuerst Wiacek and Pinta.

KB: What food is on the menu and what is a must eat?

We offer Spanish charcuterie, tinned seafood and cheese. Ideal grazing food! The Jamon Iberico carved from the bone is a must try!

KB: Which famous customers have visited the record café over the years?

We’ve had quite a few famous people in over the years when they’ve been passing by. From comedians Stuart Lee and Dom Joly to all manner of musicians and writers.

KB: Which series, movies or documentaries did the record café appear in?

None as yet but we have hosted national radio broadcasts!

KB: Describe tot he RSR readers what they would see on a visit to The Record Café.

You walk into the beer café area. A cozy space – especially on an evening with the tea lights and fairy lights – with a lovely mid century table, chairs, sideboard and cozy corner by the window. The bar – to your right – hosts cask and keg beers from all over the UK and abroad, as well as the best of the local breweries. Next to that you’ll see the charcturie and tinned seafood displayed and our food prep area. Then at the end of the bar, is where our turntables are, before you head upstairs to the mezzanine level record shop.

KB: Why should people visit the record café?

We were the first place in the UK to combine records and beer. We’ve won 4 Bradford CAMRA Pub of the Year Awards and 2 Runners Up in our 11 years of being open. We’re a welcoming, cozy space that offers a brilliant, curated selection of food, drink and music!

