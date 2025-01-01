“BB” & “TRB” Trip Down Memory Lane for Movies, TV Shows and Music Podcast – Breaking Entertainment News







Press Release

Welcome to episode 2 of our podcast today, sharing our pick of movies, TV shows, and music.

The movies presented today were Longlegs (2024), horror/crime thriller written and directed by Osgood Perkins, and The Goodbye Girl (1977), a romantic comedy, written by Neil Simon directed by Herbert Ross.

For television shows, we both chose an episode of The Original Twilight Zone, created by Rod Serling.

We closed the show with music choices of I Go Crazy by Paul Davis, and Kill A Word by Eric Church.

