Q&A with Manfred Mann







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Manfred Mann

Manfred Mann is a musician and founding member of the bands Manfred Mann, Manfred Mann Chapter Three and Manfred Mann’s Earth Band. He had huge hits in Britain during the swinging 1960s: “Do Wah Diddy Diddy”, “Pretty Flamingo” and “Mighty Quinn”. In 1971 he had a number one hit in Canada and the US with the Springsteen cover “Blinded By the Light”. At 85 he still tours and plays Live.

KB: Did you always want to be a musician growing up?

I take it that you mean Professional musician. I was always a musician. Growing up I never thought it possible to do it for a living. I became a printer working for my father when I left school. It took some years before I realized that I must at least try and be a musician, if I failed I could revert to being a printer. But I should at least try.

KB: You started writing for Jazz News under the name Manfred Mann when you moved from South Africa to the UK. What did you write about?

I wrote technical articles for Jazz News, about theory of Harmony, the importance of accent. It was not just about the right notes in the right place, but about the relevant accents and volumes from note to note.

KB: You founded the band Manfred Mann and were the second British band to top the US Billboard Top 100 during the British Invasion. How did that make you feel?

How did it make one feel you ask, I suppose it was like watching a film of someone’s life passing by. One sort of observed oneself becoming famous, and how people changed in their attitudes towards us. We did not change, but the world view of us changed.

KB: With Manfred Mann’s Earth Band you had a huge hit with the Springsteen cover “Blinded by the Light” in 1976 which hit number one in US and Canada. Did this success surprise you?

This kind of success always surprises me. But it kind of takes place slowly, so before it is numbers one, it is number 20, then number 12, then number 6 so by the time it gets to number one, one is used to the fact that it is very successful. After all to even be in the USA top 20 is a huge achievement.

KB: You can choose 2 musicians to form a trio with: who would you pick for drums and who for guitar (Not your own band members)?

I cannot think how to answer this, It is a good question, but I don’t know how to answer it.

Manfred Mann: Let me put a question to myself, that everyone would like to ask but politely avoids.

Manfred, how do you feel at 85 years old playing small venues, with your successful years behind you?

Pretty good really, The fact that we still have an audience is a miracle and we are playing the kind of places that one played in 1962/1963. Equally because we are just playing music and not connected to any obvious success, there is no business pressure on us. Very little promotion, we are not promoting an album, not doing many interviews. There is a kind of purity. We have kept our costs low, we are actually earning some money, and we are just trying to play as well as we can. To be the best unit that we can be. And we enjoy what we do. The disconnect from the business aspect is a weight off one shoulders.

KB: What are you currently up to? Touring, new material?

We keep touring , but on a weekend by weekend basis. I fiddle about in the studio constantly, but have not achieved any finished tracks I am happy with. But I keep trying. Ha Ha.

