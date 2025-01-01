Kansas Super Middleweight Prospect Marco “El Tiburón” Romero Goes Back To The Future This Saturday in Portland, Maine – Breaking Boxing News







Kansas boxing phenom Marco “El Tiburon” Romero (7-0, 6 KOs) started his pro career a year ago on Father’s Day Weekend in Portland, Maine, and he returns there this Saturday night for his third fight in The Forest City.

Despite the Cross Insurance Arena being more than 1,500 miles from his home in Olathe, Kansas, the 19-year-old Romero feels that Portland has become his second home, where he kick-started his pro career, and has developed a surprisingly growing fanbase.

Romero stopped Jonathan Gary (2-1) on June 15, 2024, in the second round at Cross Insurance Arena. Last October, Romero defeated Orlando Salgado (3-5) in Portland by way of a third-round technical knockout at the Exposition Building.

This Saturday the gifted super middleweight prospect faces “The Conqueror” Nafys Anas Garner (4-2, 3 KOs), fighting out of Sacramento (CA), in a scheduled 6-round bout at Cross Insurance Arena.

“I’m more motivated than ever and couldn’t be happier to see the plan unfolding like we talked about a couple of years ago with Coach John (Brown, manager/head trainer), Uncle Al (Valenti, advisor), my father (Salvatore Romero, assistant trainer) and Sergio (Flores, assistant trainer).

“I’m ready and excited to be fighting again in Portland. I would love to bring a world title fight to Portland, where people appreciate good boxing. Traveling to fight is something I’m used to from my amateur days. Portland is like my second home because I’ve been treated so well there by everyone. I have big respect for Bobby Russo (promoter). He’s an amazing guy who has shown me respect from the start. He gave me my Golden Boy (Most Outstanding Boxer Award, Russo is President of the National Golden Gloves), when I won my division at the (2024) National Golden Gloves.”

“Marco is excited to be fighting again in his adoptive city of Portland, which has the best fight fans in America,” Brown remarked. “He’s hoping to display the talents that will eventually lead him to a world title. Marco’s been lucky to fight every two months all over America, which is helping him build a national fanbase.”

