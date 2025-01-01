Sly Stone Legendary Frontman & Songwriter of Sly and the Family Stone Dead at 82 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Sly Stone, the frontman of his family group, Sly & the Family Stone, died on Monday 9 June. He was 82.

He started out as a DJ for KSOL in San Mateo, California. He also worked as a record producer for Autumn Records. One of the records was Bobby Freeman’s “C’mon and Swim”.

He and his brother Freddie formed Sly & the Family Stone in 1966. Women played instruments which was rare for the era.

Within years they had huge hits like “Everyday People”, “Family Affair”, and “Dance to the Music” to name just a few.

The group performed at Woodstock in 1969 which became legendary and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.

Sly Stone was born Sylvester Stewart on 15 March 1943 in Denton, Texas.

He is survived by his three children.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to the Stone Family in their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt