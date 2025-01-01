Brian Wilson Music Legend & Creative Force Behind The Beach Boys Has Died At – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Brian Wilson is gone. The Beach Boys musician, songwriter and producer has died aged 82. His family posted a statement on Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday 11 June.

Brian Douglas Wilson was born on 20 June, 1942 in Inglewood, and grew up in Hawthorne, California. From an early age he was able to learn by ear and only had to hear a few verses from a song to reproduce the melody.

In 1961 Brian and his brothers Carl and Dennis, cousin Mike Love and their friend Al Jardine formed a band named The Beach Boys. The hits came straight away: “Surfin’U.S.A.”, “Surfer Girl”, “Be True to Your School”, “Fun, Fun, Fun”. The songs were all written by Brian Wilson.

In 1964 Brian had a nervous breakdown and decided to stay at home while the others toured the world. When they came back, Brian had written a great song “California Girls” and created a gorgeous album: “Pet Sounds”.

Songs on that album included “Wouldn’t It Be Nice”, “Sloop John B”, “God Only Knows”.

The album didn’t do well in the States but the next new song went worldwide: “Good Vibrations”.

The Beach Boys continued touring without Brian who stayed at home and made music which resulted in his 1988 solo album “Brian Wilson”.

In 2024 his family revealed he was suffering from dementia.

Brian Wilson is survived by his 7 children, including Carnie and Wendy.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to the Wilson Family in their time of grief.

