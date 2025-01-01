Ananda Lewis Former MTV VJ Dies At 52 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Ananda Lewis, a former MTV VJ, has died at the age of 52.

Her sister shared the news in a Facebook post on Wednesday 11 June.

Ananda Lewis was an MTV icon in the late 90’s hosting shows like “Total Request Live” and “Hot Zone”. In 2001 she had her own talk show “The Ananda Lewis Show”.

She was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in 2019 but opted against a double mastectomy.

Ananda Lewis was born on 21 March, 1973 in San Diego, California.

She is survived by her son Langston.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to the Lewis Family in their time of grief.

