The Story Of… The Adam and Eve Pub in Norwich, UK

By Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of The Adam and Eve Pub

The Adam and Eve Pub in Norwich is one of the oldest pubs in the UK. It dates back to 1249 when a bunch of stonemasons decided they needed an alehouse for their hunger and thirst. A friendly ghost named Sam sometimes makes off with a coat or a scarf, usually returned the next day, or taps you on the shoulder. So if this does not scare you and you are in Norwich, go visit the pub

for a drink or a bite to eat. All year round, the pub welcomes visitors from near and far in a cosy and snug atmosphere.

KB: Describe to the RSR readers when and by who the Adam and Eve Pub was founded?

In 1249 an army of stonemasons was working on building Norwich Cathedral. They were thirsty and hungry. Supply met demand, and the Adam and Eve alehouse emerged to meet their needs. Bread, cheese and ale were the order of the day. Although the pub’s structure has been rebuilt, probably many times over, you can still get a sense of that time, as the spire of the cathedral towers over the pub. Monks from the Great Hospital, a charitable institution still in existence next door, were the first owners of the pub – and doubtless brewed their own beer.

It’s believed the monks supervised the building in brick and the locally-quarried flint, for which Norfolk is famous. They added living accommodation and the characteristic Flemish-style gables, the rounded architectural embellishment which makes the pub’s exterior so distinctive. As East Anglia is near to the Low Countries resulting in close trade and cultural links means Dutch-style architecture is a common sight in the county. From the 16th century textile workers from the Netherlands and France were welcomed to the city to work in the cloth trade. These ‘Strangers’, as they were known, put their own stamp on the city, including the Adam & Eve.

KB. Who is the current owner?

My name is Rita. I’ve been the landlady here since December 2000. For many years I’d worked in the hospitality industry in Norwich and Norfolk, so had plenty of experience in the industry. The Adam & Eve had always been a city landmark much loved in this area. When the pub became available, I jumped at the chance.

KB: I read the pub is haunted?

A pub this old just has to be haunted, and spooks around. Some say the spectres of medieval French-speaking monks have been spotted (and heard) beneath the flagstones in the lower bar. Much more famous, and well-documented, is ‘Sam’. This friendly ghost is said to be that of Lord Sheffield. In the summer of 1549 Norwich was rocked by the violence of Kett’s Rebellion, when up to 10,000 Norfolk rebels demanding land reform laid siege to Norwich and fought running battles with Government troops in the city streets. Lord Sheffield was among the defenders. Mortally wounded in the battle, he was taken to the pub, where he died. And his shade haunts the Adam & Eve to this day. Some regulars claim Sam sometimes makes off with a coat or a scarf, usually returned the next day, or taps you on the shoulder.

KB: I read that the pub was the last one to serve ale from the barrel?

While the Adam retains its unique identity it has, of course, changed in recent years. The pub was said to be the last Norwich pub to serve “from the wood”, ie straight from the barrel. It was not until 1973 that the first bar was installed. We’ve moved with the times and with the tastes of customers; the sale of food, for example, has become more increasingly vital as it is for all pubs. The Adam is the starting point of the city’s regular Ghost Walks. Now well established and increasingly popular, they see local people and visitors congregate at the pub before the walking tours of spooky, haunted Norwich set off. At certain times of the year, such as Halloween, booking ahead is imperative as they get oversubscribed. Norfolk morris dancers visit in spring and summer, and are always a big draw as they dance outside the pub.

KB: What drinks and food do you serve?

We have a full range of beers, wines and spirits. Adnams, brewed on the Suffolk coast, and Golden Jackal are our best-selling bitters, and lagers such as Madri and Fosters are on draught. Guinness, properly poured, naturally has its fans. Of course, they are all kept lovingly to perfection, and many regulars say they are the best in the city, particularly the Adnams bitter – I like to tell appreciative drinkers it’s like an angel dancing on your tongue! Our food is always popular, and we serve everything from bar snacks and baguettes to full roast dinners on Sundays. Our curries and fish dishes are particularly appreciated. All meals are cooked freshly on the premises on the day by our resident chef.

KB: I read a Saxon well is beneath the lower bar floor? What was it used for?

There is evidence of an Anglo-Saxon well underneath the foundations. Although the first records of an establishment selling food and drink only date to the 13th century, it’s easy to imagine some kind of brewing going on there long before that time, given the supply of vital fresh water.

KB: Which famous people have visited the pub over the years?

In Norfolk, they say we ‘do different’. The Adam is certainly different. With no TV or music on offer, the emphasis is on conversation, so it has an old-fashioned charm. It attracts a loyal band of regulars, including legal staff from the local crown court, journalists from TV and print and city workers and residents of all types. It is also a magnet for visitors to the city, many of them from overseas. Its mix of authentic down to earth Norwich character with a sprinkling of cosmopolitan fizz gives it a unique atmosphere. Celebrity visitors have included the late actor Sir John Hurt, Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes, political activist Peter Tatchell, dancer Wayne Sleep, former frontman of The Undertones, turned environmental campaigner, Feargal Sharkey and comedian Vic Reeves, while Norfolk ‘pop’ artist Colin Self is a regular. Colin is currently the subject of a major retrospective exhibition of his extensive and varied work on show at the Norwich Castle Museum.

KB: In which series, movies or documentaries has the pub appeared in?

The Adam & Eve has featured in many travel programs from the Far East, Germany, USA and Australia. The very popular show “The Antique Road Trip” filmed part of an episode inside. In the early 2000s L A Times did an article on the pub.

KB: Describe to the RSR readers what they would see on a visit to the Adam and Eve Pub.

The Adam is a very unusual place. Small in size, but huge in terms of history and character. Newcomers to the pub are advised to duck or grouse as they enter – that low doorway has caught many out. Tall folk beware! As we like to say, it is probably the oldest pub in Norwich, a city once known for having a pub for every day of the week, and its stories and legends are woven into its fabric. It stands out for its location, in the shadow of the city’s magnificent medieval Anglican cathedral, the law courts and the Great Hospital, another survivor from the Middle Ages. With the River Wensum snaking around almost within touching distance, you can feel you are in the heart of a fine city here. It’s unusual features include a crypt bar, an old-style snug and an upstairs bar.

KB: Why should people visit the Adam and Eve Pub?

I love this pub because it is unique. Its history is a living thing, and is added to whenever a fresh visitor steps through that low doorway (mind your head!) In winter it’s cosy and snug, and is an oasis of warmth around Christmas when people come in from the cold and stress of festive shopping to unwind over a glass of mulled wine. In summer the scene moves outdoors, as groups of drinkers and diners pack out our tables and benches while enjoying the finer weather and scenery. But year round, the pub welcomes visitors from near and far. All of them, customers and staff alike, are adding to the folklore which keeps pubs, even in the tough times we’ve been through recently, the centres of our communities.

