Harris Yulin, Star of Broadway, TV & Movies, Dies At 87 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Harris Yulin died on 10 June in New York of cardiac arrest. He was 87.

He made is stage debut in New York in 1963 but his Broadway debut would not be until 1980 in Lillian Hellman’s “Watch on the Rhine”. Other plays followed: “The Diary of Anne Frank”, “The Price” and “Hedda Gabler”.

His first movie role was in 1971 as Wyatt Earp in “Doc” with Stacy Keach. In 1983 he played corrupt cop Mel Bernstein in “Scarface”, starring Al Pacino. In the 1989 movie “Ghostbusters II” he played the role of Judge Stephen Wexler.

Other movies he starred in were “Clear and Present Danger”, “Bean”, “The Hurricane”, and “Rush Hour 2”.

On TV he starred in shows like “24”, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, “Entourage”, and “Law and Order”.

For his role as crime boss Jerome Belasco in “Frasier”, he was nominated for an Emmy Award in 1996.

He was suppose to star with Kevin Kline and Laura Linney in the upcoming MGM series “American Classic”.

Harris Yulin was born on 5 November, 1937 in Los Angeles .

He is survived by his wife Kristen Lowman, son-in-law, nephew, and 2 godchildren.

Ringside Reports sends their condolences tot he Yulin Family in their time of grief.

