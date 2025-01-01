“BB” & “TRB” Trip Down Memory Lane for Movies, TV Shows and Music Podcast







Press Release

Welcome to episode 3 of our podcast today, sharing our pick of movies, TV shows, and music.

The movies presented today were The Black Phone (2021), psychological/crime thriller written Joe Hill, Scott Derrickson, and C. Robert Cargill; directed by Scott Derrickson, and Lepke (1975), a biographical drama, written by Wesley Lau and Tamar Simon Hoffs, and directed by Menahem Golan.

For television shows, we both chose an episode of The Original Twilight Zone, created by Rod Serling.

For our music choices we had We Shall Be Free by Garth Brooks, and Nobody Knows by Billy Squier.

Brad presented a segment today to recognize some amazing people who have passed on, but will never be forgotten, due to the indelible marks they’ve left with us: Actor Harris Yulin, known for Scarface, Ghost Busters II, and Netflix series, Ozark; Brian Wilson, visionary leader of the Beach Boys; and lastly, Sly Stone of the musical group Sly and the Family Stone.

