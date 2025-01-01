Lou Christie, ‘Lightnin’ Strikes’ Singer, Dies at 82 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Lou Christie, who had a huge hit in 1966 with “Lightnin’ Strikes,” died on 18 June. He was 82.

After graduating from high school in 1961, he moved to New York. Here he wrote two of his earliest hits in 1963: “The Gypsy Cried” and “Two Faces”.

His success got him a place on one of Dick Clark’s Caravan of Stars tours alongside Diana Ross.

When he showed MGM Records “Lightnin’ Strikes,” they threw it in the bin and said it was crap. So he put up his own money to get it played around the country, forcing MGM Records to release the record in December 1965. It became number 1 on his 23rd birthday in 1966.

“Rhapsody in the Rain” was released in Spring 1966 and in 1969 he had a hit with “I’m Gonna Make You Mine,” and another hit in 1974 with “Beyond the Blue Horizon”.

Lugee Alfredo Giovanni Sacco was born on 19 February, 1943, in Glenwillard, Pennsylvania.

Lou Christie is survived by his wife Francesca and daughter Bianca.

Ringside Reports sends their condolences to The Christie Family in their time of grief.

