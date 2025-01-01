Cavin Yarbrough, Half of R&B Duo Yarbrough & Peoples, Dies at 72 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Cavin Yarbrough, half of R&B duo Yarbrough & Peoples, died on 19 June at the age of 72.

Formed in the late 1970s in Dallas, Texas, Yarbrough & Peoples’s first hit was a success straight away: “Don’t Stop the Music,” topped the Billboard R&B chart in 1981 and became an anthem that still fills dance floors today.

The duo was discovered by Charlie Wilson of The Gap Band. Their debut album, *The Two of Us*, launched them into stardom and set the tone for 1980s R&B.

He wasn’t just a performer—he was also a classically trained pianist, multi-instrumentalist, and producer.

They followed up with hits like “Guilty,” “I Wouldn’t Lie,” and “Heartbeats”.

Cavin Yarbrough is survived by his wife of 37 years, Alisa Peoples.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to the Yarbrough Family in their time of grief.

