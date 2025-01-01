Lynn Hamilton, “Sanford and Son” Actress, Dies At Age 95 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Lynn Hamilton, who played Donna Harris in “Sanford and Son”, died on 19 June. She was 95.

She began her career in community theatre in Chicago. Her Broadway debut was in 1959. She spent three years with the New York Shakespeare Festival.

With a career spanning 50 years she also starred as Verdie Grant Foster in “The Waltons”. Other TV appearances included “Roots: The Next Generation”, “The Golden Girls” and “Port Charles”. Her movie roles included “Lady Sings the Blues”, “Legal Eagles” and “The Vanishing”.

Alzenia Lynn Hamilton was born on 25 April, 1930 in Yazoo City, Mississippi.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to the Hamilton Family in their time of grief.

