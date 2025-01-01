Rick Hurst, “The Dukes of Hazzard” Actor, Dies Aged 79 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Rick Hurst, who starred as deputy Cletus Hogg on “Dukes of Hazzard”, died on Thursday, 26 June. He was 79.

The actor got his start by acting in small roles on TV shows like “Gunsmoke”, “Happy Days”, “The Doris Day Show”, “The Partridge Family”, “Little House on the Prairie” and “M*A*S*H”.

His big break came when he was cast as Cletus Hogg in “The Dukes of Hazzard”, appearing in 55 episodes from 1980 to 1985.

Rick Hurst was born on 1 January, 1946 in Houston, Texas.

He is survived by his first wife Candace and two sons, Ryan and Collin.

Ringside Report sends their condolences tot he Hurst Family in their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt