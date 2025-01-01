Lalo Schifrin, Composer Who Wrote ‘Mission: Impossible’ Theme, Dies at 93 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Lalo Schifrin, the Grammy-winning composer, died on Thursday 26 June. He was 93.

His best known work is the “Mission Impossible” theme which was not only used for the show but also for the eight movies with Tom Cruise.

The theme earned him two Grammy Awards and three Awards.

Other TV themes he composed were “Mannix”, “Medical Center”, “Starsky & Hutch”, “Most Wanted” and “Petrocelli”.

He was nominated six times for an Oscar: score nominations for “Cool Hand Luke”, “The Fox”, “Voyage of the Damned”, “The Amityville Horror” and “The Sting”, plus a song nomination for “The Competition”.

He also composed the scores for eight Clint Eastwood movies.

He became only the third composer ever to receive an honorary Oscar in 2018.

Lalo Schifrin was born on 21 June, 1932 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Ringside Report sends their condolences tot he Schifrin Family in their time of grief.

