“BB” & “TRB” Trip Down Memory Lane for Movies, TV Shows and Music Podcast







Press Release

Welcome to episode 4 of our podcast today, sharing our pick of movies, TV shows, and music.

The movies presented today were Unbreakable (2000), psychological/thriller written, produced, and directed by M. Night Syamalan; and Jaws (1975), horror/thriller, written by Peter Benchley and Carl Gottlieb and directed by Steven Spielberg.

For television shows, we both chose an episode of The Original Twilight Zone, created by Rod Serling.

We closed the show with music choices of In Too Deep by Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and Can’t Get It Out Of My Head by ELO (Electric Light Orchestra).

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt